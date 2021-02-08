Two accomplices of Soba arrested with drugs

-

Two accomplices of drug trafficker Roshane alias ‘Soba’ have been arrested in Mount Lavinia yesterday (February 07).

The arrest has been made by the officials of the Organized Crime Prevention Division (OCPD) at the De Seram Road in Mt. Lavinia last night.

Reportedly, a stash of various narcotic drugs including 90 grams of ICE (Methamphetamine) and 35 grams of Hashish has been found on the suspects.

Interrogations of the arrested suspects have revealed that they had engaged in drug rackets operated by currently imprisoned drug racketeer ‘Soba’.

The arrestees are to be produced before the Mt. Lavinia Magistrate’s Court today (February 08).