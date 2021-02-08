-

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed nine more Covid-19 related deaths, increasing the death toll due to the virus in Sri Lanka to 365.

The victims reported today includes three females and six males:

One of the deceased is a 95-year-old male from Colombo 15 who had passed away at home on February 05 due to Covid-19 pneumonia.

A 61-year-old female had passed away at the ICU of the Homagama Hospital on February 08. The cause of death is reported as shock caused by blood poisoning due to Covid infection and heart failure.

A 50-year-old male from Kurunegala had passed away at the Homagama Hospital on February 08 due to Covid-19 pneumonia.

A 70-year-old male from Negombo had passed away at the Homagama Hospital on February 07 due to Covid-19 pneumonia and cancer condition.

A 45-year-old female from Colombo 12 had died at the Homagama Hospital on February 07 due to Covid-19 pneumonia and cancer.

A 76-year old woman from Kayts had passed away at the Jaffna Teaching Hospital on February 07 due to Covid -19 pneumonia and paralysis.

A 61-year-old male from Horana had passed away at the Mulleriyawa Base Hospital on February 08. The cause of death is cited as blood poisoning, Covid-19 pneumonia and kidney cancer.

A 42-year-old male from Gurudeniya had passed away at the Homagama Base Hospital on February 01 due to Covid-19 pneumonia and blood poisonings.

A 73-year-old male from Mawanella had passed away at the Teldeniya Base Hospital on February 08 due to Covid-19 pneumonia and heart disease.