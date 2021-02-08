Coronavirus cases cross 70,000 mark in Sri Lanka

February 8, 2021   10:30 pm

The Ministry of Health says that another 364 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus today, as the tally of confirmed cases in the country crossed the 70,000 mark.

Nineteen of them are from the prisons cluster while the remaining are close contacts of infected patients from the Peliyagoda cluster.

A total of 878 new cases have been reported so far today (08). 

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases from the Minuwangoda, Peliyagoda and prisons clusters to 66,225.

Accordingly, the total number of cases reported in the country thus far has reached 70,235.

Total recoveries stands at 64,141 while 5,729 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care.

The death toll due to the virus has climbed to 365.

