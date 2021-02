Isolation orders on parts of Batticaloa & Matale lifted

-

National Operation Centre for Prevention of Covid-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) has issued an updated announcement on isolation orders.

Thereby, isolation status on 10 Grama Niladhari Divisions in Batticaloa and 02 areas in Matale District has been lifted with effect from 6.00 am today (February 09).

Batticaloa District

• 162 A Kattankudy 06 South Grama Niladhari Division

• 162 B Kattankudy 06 West Grama Niladhari Division

• 164 Kattankudy 04 Grama Niladhari Division

• 164 B Kattankudy 05 North Grama Niladhari Division

• 164 A Kattankudy 05 Grama Niladhari Division

• 164 C Kattankudy 04 West Grama Niladhari Division

• 167 Kattankudy 01 Grama Niladhari Division

• 167 C New Kattankudy South Grama Niladhari Division

• 167 D Kattankudy West Grama Niladhari Division

• 167 E Kattankudy Central Grama Niladhari Division

Matale District

• Isman Mawatha

• Warakamura Area in Meedeniya Grama Niladhari Division

However, Mothinar North, Sinnathona Road, Gafoor Place, Telecom Road, First Cross Road and Fowzie Mawatha in Kattankudy 166 A Grama Niladhari Division in Batticaloa District will remain isolated until further notice, the NOCPCO added.