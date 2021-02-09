Covid-positive couple in hiding apprehended

-

A married couple, who were in hiding after testing positive for Covid-19, has been apprehended at Pothuatawana area in Koswatte.

The husband has been admitted to Dankotuwa Hospital while the wife was directed to Marawila Hospital for treatment, Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

They were taken into custody in a special operation carried out by the Koswatte Police acting on a tip-off given by the health authorities.

According to reports, the husband, identified as a 25-year-old resident of Hendala area in Wattala, was employed at a factory in Ja-Ela area.

He had fled along with his wife upon testing positive for the virus in a PCR test and had since been in hiding at a house in Koswatte area.

The police expect to take legal action against the duo under quarantine regulations after they are released from medical care.