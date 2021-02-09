Legal action against 1,300 institutions violating COVID-19 guidelines

-

Legal action has been taken against 1,300 state and private institutions over failure to adhere to COVID-19 health safety regulations.

A total of 12,012 institutions have been subjected to the inspection of the Sri Lanka Police since January 10, according to Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana.

Court cases have been filed against 1,300 among 1,389 state and private institutions that violated health regulations.

In addition, 38 out of 407 institutions that were inspected yesterday (08) have been found violating COVID-19 health safety guidelines.

Meanwhile, 15 individuals have been arrested yesterday for failing to properly wear a face mask or maintain social distance in public.

Accordingly, 3,056 such persons have been arrested in total since October 30 last year, DIG Ajith Rohana said.