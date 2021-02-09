Special Cabinet meeting to discuss final report of PCoI on Easter attacks

-

A special meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers will be called to discuss the recommendations of the final report submitted by the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) on Easter attacks.

Cabinet of Spokesperson Minister Keheliya Rambukwella announced this during the media briefing held this morning (February 09) to announced Cabinet decisions.

The report has not been taken up during the recent Cabinet meeting, he said in response to a question raised by a media person.

The final report of the PCoI probing the terror attacks on Easter Sunday was handed over to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on the 1st of February this year.

A coordinated series of attacks on several churches and hotels were carried out by suicide bombers on the 21st of April in 2019. The carnage claimed the lives of nearly 270 persons including foreigners and injured more than 500.

The Commission was appointed by former President Maithripala Sirisena on the 22nd of September 2019 to look into the bomb attacks and to recommend necessary measures on the matter.

According to reports, the Commission’s panel has recorded statements from 457 individuals for 214 days in total.