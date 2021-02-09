Grave crimes and drug offence investigations to be concluded within 3 months

-

The Attorney General has directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to conclude criminal investigations of grave crimes and drug offenses within 3 months.

The Attorney General has also mentioned that this practice must be carried out as a rule, as per the Coordinating Officer of the Attorney General, State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne.

The completed IB extracts should be submitted for consideration of indictment, the Attorney General has further instructed.