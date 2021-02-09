Cabinet approval to construct 5,000 rural bridges

-

State Ministry of Rural Roads and Other Infrastructure, which functions under the purview of the Ministry of Highways has planned to construct 5,000 rural bridges such as pedestrian bridges and vehicular bridges across the island.

The Cabinet of Ministers has given the approval for the proposal tabled by the Minister of Highways to implement the relevant project.

These constructions are proposed under the government’s 1,000km Rural Road Network Rehabilitation Program, according to the Department of Government Information.