First police officer in Sri Lanka to die from COVID-19

February 9, 2021   02:01 pm

A Sub-Inspector attached to Monaragala Police Station has fallen victim to COVID-19 virus, says Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana.

He was admitted to Monaragala Hospital due to heart disease on the 3rd of February and was later transferred to Kandy National Hospital for further treatment.

A recent PRC test has confirmed that the 59-year-old police officer was positive for novel coronavirus.

This is reportedly the first COVID-19 related death reported from Sri Lanka Police.

