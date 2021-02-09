-

The Fundamental Rights petition against the controversial statement made by former deputy minister Vinayagamoorthy Muralitharan alias Karuna Amman, pertaining to the killing of Sri Lankan army soldiers, was withdrawn today (February 09).

FR petition in question, filed by former Kaduwela Municipal Council member Boseth Kalahepathirana, was taken up before a three-judge bench of Appeals Court consisting of Judges L.T.B. Dehideniya, Murdu Fernando and Achala Wengappuli.

The attorney representing the petitioner stated that an investigation has been launched into the former deputy minister’s statement after submissions were presented to the court on the directives of IGP.

He sought permission from the judge bench to withdraw the FR petition as there is no need to proceed with the petition since an investigation into the incident is already underway.

Accordingly, the Appeals Court dismissed the petition after it was withdrawn.

Attorney General Dappula De Livera, the IGP C.D. Wickramaratne and former deputy minister Vinayagamoorthy Muralitharan had been named as respondents in the petition.

The petition had stated that during a public meeting held in Digamadulla on June 19 the former LTTE leader turned politician Karuna Amman had openly claimed that he is more dangerous than COVID-19 and also that he has killed 2,000 to 3,000 Sri Lankan soldiers in one night at Elephant Pass.

The petition filed with the Supreme Court had sought a directive to be issued to the IGP to arrest the former LTTE commander and to enforce the law.