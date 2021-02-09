COVID-19 recoveries count tops 65,000

-

The total count of coronavirus recoveries reported in Sri Lanka has exceeded 65,000 today (February 09), the Ministry of Health confirmed.

With 912 more patients being discharged from hospitals following complete recovery from the virus, the total number of recoveries recorded in Sri Lanka reached 65,053.

Majority of the recoveries were reported from Kahagolla Treatment Centre (89), Giriulla Treatment Centre (77), Punanai Treatment Centre (73), Dambadeniya Treatment Centre (59), Gallela Treatment Centre (51), Dr Neville Fernando Hospital (48), Warakapola Base Hospital (41) and Bingiriya Treatment Centre (40).

Sri Lanka has confirmed a total of 70,235 positive cases of novel coronavirus so far. However, 4,817 of them are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres.

Meanwhile, the country has witnessed 365 fatalities following the outbreak of the pandemic.