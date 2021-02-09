Schools to reopen for all grades from March 15

-

All schools in the country will reopen for all grades from March 15, Minister of Education Prof. G. L. Peiris announced today (February 09).

Meanwhile, many schools in the Western Province will be able to reopen from February 15 once the approval is granted for the district recommendations forwarded to health authorities, he said.

The District Development Committee has recommended that 412 out of 495 schools in the Colombo District will be able to open for academic activities from February 15.

However, the reopening of 80 schools in the district has not been recommended by the committee.

Education Minister stated that once the G. C. E. Ordinary Level Exam ends on March 11, steps will be taken to reopen all schools for all grades from March 15 under the consent of health authorities.

The Ministry of Education recently obtained recommendations from District Development Committees on reopening schools in non-isolated areas of the Colombo, Gampaha, and Kalutara Districts.