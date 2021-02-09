AG directs IGP to conduct further investigations on Easter Attacks

-

The Attorney General has informed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) that the Criminal Investigations and the material submitted in the respect of the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks are incomplete.

Attorney General Dappula de Livera has directed IGP C. D. Wickramaratne to conduct further investigations on the matter.

He has further instructed the IGP to submit the material called for without a delay, says Attorney General’s Coordinating Officer State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne.