Showers expected in parts of the island

Showers or thundershowers are likely at a few places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle, Matara and Kalutara districts during the evening or night, says the Department of Meteorology.

Misty conditions can be expected in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island.



Sea areas:

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be North-easterly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph in the deep and shallow sea area off the coast extending from Colombo to Puttalam and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Puttalam and from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.