Functions of Badulla Municipal Council temporarily suspended

Governor of Uva Province A.J.M. Muzammil has temporarily suspended all functions of Badulla Municipal Council with immediate effect from today (February 10).

Accordingly, the functions of Badulla Municipal Council will continue under a Special Commissioner.

In an extraordinary gazette notification issued yesterday, the Uva Province Governor said Mr. Jeevantha Herath, an officer of Administrative Service, was appointed as a Special Commissioner to implement powers and perform functions of the Badulla Municipal Council.

Retired Judge H.M.R. Anura Kumara has been appointed to investigate if the Mayor of Badulla and Badulla Municipal Council have neglected to perform tasks and duties assigned by or defaulted to act in accordance to any rule, law or any provisions in charters as per Sections (b) and (c) of the Subsection 2(1) of Statute No. 2 of 2011 of the Uva Provincial Council.

He is to report to the Uva Province Governor on the matter within a period of three months.

The decision has been taken due to the lack of support received by the Badulla Mayor from the majority of municipal council members.

According to the governor, this has resulted in the inactivity of the municipal council’s functions.

Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) had jointly secured power with a total of 12 seats in the council. Thereby, SLPP representative Priyantha Asiri currently serves as the Badulla Mayor. He was appointed for a two-year term and the mayoral position has to be handed over to an SLFP representative subsequently.