Easter Attacks PCoI report names strongmen from previous regime - Weerasekara

February 10, 2021   11:31 am

The final report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing the 2019 Easter Attack contains names of several strongmen of the previous regime, according to Minister of Public Security Read Admiral Sarath Weerasekara.

He mentioned this to the media following a program in Colombo yesterday (09).

Weerasekera stated that separate files have been handed over to the Attorney General regarding the 08 incidents related to the Easter attack and that 12 lawyers have been appointed by the Attorney General for this.

He further said, “We have referred files against 32 individuals for prosecution for murder and conspiracy. Another 251 are remanded on detention orders. People will be able to know how this case is being heard in the next few months.”

