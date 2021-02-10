Twelve new High Court Judges appointed - President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has appointed twelve new High Court Judges, the President’s Media Division said. The new High Court Judges received their letters of appointment from the President at the Presidential Secretariat today (10). Newly appointed High Court Judges: 1. N. K. D. K. I. Nanayakkara – District Judge

2. R. L. Godawela – District Judge

3. V. Ramakamalan - District Judge

4. U. R. V. B. Ranatunga - District Judge

5. S. H. M. N. Lakmali – Additional District Judge

6. D. G. N. R. Premaratne - District Judge

7. W. D. Wimalasiri – Additional District Judge

8. M. M. M. Mihal – Chief Magistrate

9. Mahie Wijeweera - District Judge

10. I. P. D. Liyanage – Additional District Judge

11. J.Trotsky - District Judge

12. N. A. Suwandurugoda – Senior State Counsel

