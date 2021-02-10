Twelve new High Court Judges appointed

February 10, 2021   12:41 pm

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has appointed twelve new High Court Judges, the President’s Media Division said.

The new High Court Judges received their letters of appointment from the President at the Presidential Secretariat today (10).

Newly appointed High Court Judges:

1. N. K. D. K. I. Nanayakkara – District Judge
2. R. L. Godawela – District Judge
3. V. Ramakamalan - District Judge
4. U. R. V. B. Ranatunga - District Judge
5. S. H. M. N. Lakmali – Additional District Judge
6. D. G. N. R. Premaratne - District Judge
7. W. D. Wimalasiri – Additional District Judge
8. M. M. M. Mihal – Chief Magistrate
9. Mahie Wijeweera - District Judge
10. I. P. D. Liyanage – Additional District Judge
11. J.Trotsky - District Judge
12. N. A. Suwandurugoda – Senior State Counsel 

 

