Suspect arrested for re-exporting areca nuts worth Rs 300M

-

A suspect has been arrested for re-exporting a consignment of areca nuts worth Rs 300 million, the Police said.

According to reports, he has re-exported 23 containers of areca nuts imported from Indonesia, to India.

The suspect, identified as a resident of Avissawella area, was taken into custody by the officers of Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

He will be produced before Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today (February 10).

Speaking further on the matter, Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said, as per trade agreements between India and Sri Lanka tax concessions are granted to certain items exported to India. There have been reports on many similar incidents where the trade agreements were abused, he said further.

CID is probing the incident further to apprehend other individuals who are linked to the racket.