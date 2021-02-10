SLC summoned before COPE tomorrow

February 10, 2021   02:37 pm

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has been summoned before the Parliamentary Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) tomorrow (11), COPE chairman Prof. Charitha Herath said.

The Auditor General’s report on the 2017 and 2018 financial years of SLC and its performance is set to be reviewed at the committee meeting.

Sri Lanka Cricket has been summoned before the COPE Committee several times before.

The COPE Committee will meet in Parliament at 2.00 pm tomorrow.

