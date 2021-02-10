Gulf Air resumes direct flights to Colombo

-

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced that it will resume its direct operations to and from Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, two weekly flights will be operated to Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake starting from 15 February 2021 on Gulf Air’s new Airbus A320neo aircraft.

Gulf Air has been operating direct flights between the Kingdom of Bahrain and Sri Lanka since 1981 and it is one of the airline’s main destinations in the Indian Sub-continent region.

The airline currently flies to and from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Kuwait, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Medina, Muscat, Cairo, Amman, Casablanca, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Athens, Bangkok, Manila, Dhaka and several destinations in India and Pakistan.

Being one of the few airlines that never stopped flying in 2020, Gulf Air continuously works closely with the government authorities across its network to resume operations as demand for travel grows.

-Agencies