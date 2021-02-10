25 people fined for attending a party violating quarantine laws

February 10, 2021   05:45 pm

Batticaloa Magistrate’s Court has issued fines on a group of individuals who attended a party held at a holiday resort in Kallady, violating quarantine regulations.

Thereby, 25 of the attendees have each been fined Rs. 4,000. In the meantime, warrants were issued on 14 persons who absconded the court.

They had attended the party at the said holiday resort on the 15th of December and the Public Health Inspector in charge of the area had filed a case against them for violating quarantine regulations.

The matter was taken up before Batticaloa magistrate yesterday (February 09).

