Station Masters to launch trade union action at midnight

February 10, 2021   06:05 pm

Sri Lanka Station Masters’ Union has decided to launch a trade union action from midnight today (February 10).

Its Chairman Sumeda Somaratne mentioned this during a press conference held this afternoon.

According to him, the staff shortage in the Railway Department is one of the main reasons behind the trade union action.

Somaratne says that the department will collapse within two months if it continues to operate amidst the many vacant positions.

