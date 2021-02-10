C. B. Ratnayake receives COVID-19 vaccine

C. B. Ratnayake receives COVID-19 vaccine

February 10, 2021   07:16 pm

C. B. Ratnayake, the Minister of Wildlife and Forest Conservation, has received the first dose of vaccine against COVID-19 today (February 10).

The vaccine has been administered to the Minister at the Army Hospital, according to the Minister’s Media Unit.

Minister Ratnayake had been on quarantine on two occasions in the past month due to being a close associate of two people infected with the COVID-19 virus.

However, subsequent PCR tests confirmed that the minister was not infected with the virus.

