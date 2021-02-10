Five more COVID-19 deaths in Sri Lanka

-

Five more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka today (February 10), the Director-General of Health Services confirmed.

Following the new development, total lives claimed by the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country have climbed to 375.

According to the Department of Government Information, a 73-year-old woman who was residing in Colombo 05 has died yesterday (February 09) while receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital. The cause of death was recorded as COVID-19 pneumonia, heart disease and stroke.

The second victim is a 51-year-old woman who was transferred to the Mulleriyawa Base Hospital from a private hospital in Colombo, after testing positive for the virus. She has fallen victim to COVID-19 pneumonia on February 08.

Meanwhile, a man aged 67 years died yesterday due to blood poisoning, acute kidney disease and COVID-19 pneumonia. He had been moved to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases from a private hospital in Colombo after it was confirmed he was positive for novel coronavirus. He was identified as a resident of Aluthgama area.

In addition, a 75-year-old man from Gampaha area passed away while receiving treatment at the Divulapitiya District Hospital today (February 10). He has succumbed to COVID-19 pneumonia.

Reports revealed that a 61-year-old man who was living in Wellampitiya area also fell victim to COVID-19 pneumonia. He had been under medical care at Iranawila Treatment Centre at the time of his passing today (February 10). He was transferred from Colombo National Hospital after testing positive for the virus.