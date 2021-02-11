-

It is possible to hold Provincial Council elections within two months after amending the constitution, according to Chairman of the Election Commission Attorney-at-Law Nimal G. Punchihewa.

He mentioned this speaking to the media after a visit to the Chief Prelates of Malwatu and Asgiriya Sectors.

He added that it was the stand of the Elections Commission that the Provincial Council elections should be held.

Thereby, the request of the Election Commission is to appoint public representatives for the Provincial Councils, said Punchihewa.

He said that the relevant laws should be amended as they have identified several shortcomings in holding free and fair elections.

“For example, in a free and fair election, everyone has the right to vote. Doctors and nurses who are now in essential services in our country do not have the opportunity to vote. There are no postal voting rights under our law. So these have to change. The voting system needs to be changed for these individuals to use the pre-vote. We have been preparing for it since last time. Now it needs to be activated.”

He also added that a methodology is currently being discussed to formulate a control over election expenses.