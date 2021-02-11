Cardinal to seek international probe if law not enforced over Easter attacks

-

Archbishop of Colombo Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith says he is ready to seek International Criminal Court (ICC) probe if law is not properly enforced against those who are responsible for the Easter Sunday terror attacks in 2019 which claimed the lives of more than 260 persons.

He made this remark in response to questions raised during a media briefing held at the Archbishop’s House in Colombo this morning (February 11).

The Cardinal went on to say, “I hope our leaders will not allow that to happen.”

Speaking further, the Cardinal said he has requested President Gotabaya Rajapaksa for access to the report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) on Easter Sunday bombings. He, however, noted that he has not yet received a copy of the report.

The Cardinal says that when he recorded statements with the Presidential Commission, he requested the panel to look into the individuals who were behind the terror attacks, in addition to probes on those who failed to prevent carnage. “I hope the Commission would respond positively to the request.”