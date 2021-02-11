Cardinal to seek international probe if law not enforced over Easter attacks

Cardinal to seek international probe if law not enforced over Easter attacks

February 11, 2021   12:42 pm

-

Archbishop of Colombo Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith says he is ready to seek International Criminal Court (ICC) probe if law is not properly enforced against those who are responsible for the Easter Sunday terror attacks in 2019 which claimed the lives of more than 260 persons.

He made this remark in response to questions raised during a media briefing held at the Archbishop’s House in Colombo this morning (February 11).

The Cardinal went on to say, “I hope our leaders will not allow that to happen.”

Speaking further, the Cardinal said he has requested President Gotabaya Rajapaksa for access to the report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) on Easter Sunday bombings. He, however, noted that he has not yet received a copy of the report.

The Cardinal says that when he recorded statements with the Presidential Commission, he requested the panel to look into the individuals who were behind the terror attacks, in addition to probes on those who failed to prevent carnage. “I hope the Commission would respond positively to the request.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories