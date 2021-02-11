PM commended for decision to allow burial of Covid-19 victims

-

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has commended his Sri Lankan counterpart’s decision to grant permission for the burial of Covid-19 victims.

In a tweet, the Pakistani Premier said, “We welcome Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa’s assurance given in Sri Lankan Parliament today allowing Muslims to bury those who died from COVID19.”

We welcome Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa's assurance given in Sri Lankan Parliament today allowing Muslims to bury those who died from COVID19. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 10, 2021

In response to a question raised by Parliamentarian S.M. Marikkar during the parliamentary session yesterday (February 10), PM Rajapaksa noted that permission will be given to bury the victims of novel coronavirus.

Several months after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic last year, the Sri Lankan government amended a law to make cremation compulsory for those who fall victim to the novel coronavirus with the intention of preventing any potential threat.

The Quarantine and Prevention of Diseases Ordinance (Chapter 222) was accordingly amended by an extraordinary gazette notification issued by Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi.

The decision sparked debate locally and internationally, as concerns were raised stressing that it is against the dictates of Muslim community’s faith.

In the meantime, Ambassador of United States to Sri Lanka Alaina B. Teplitz tweeted, “Welcome media reporting on PM’s announcement to end mandatory cremation of COVID victims.”

She went on to point out that implementation of a revised practice that is in line with international public health norms and respects religious rites is a positive action.

Welcome media reporting on PMs announcement to end mandatory cremation of COVID victims. Implementation of a revised practice that is in line with international public health norms and respects religious rites is a positive action. — Ambassador Teplitz (@USAmbSLM) February 10, 2021

British High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Sara Hulton also took to her official Twitter account to commend PM Rajapaksa’s announcement in Parliament. “Hope this is soon policy, allowing those sadly bereaved to follow their religious practices and international public health guidelines.”