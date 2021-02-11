AG seeks Trial-at-Bar to try Bond Scam suspects

AG seeks Trial-at-Bar to try Bond Scam suspects

February 11, 2021   04:43 pm

-

Attorney General Dappula de Livera today (February 11) requested the Chief Justice to appoint a trial-at-bar to try former Minister Ravi Karunanayake, former CBSL governor Arjuna Mahendran, Perpetual Treasuries Limited owner Arjun Aloysius and 8 others over the Bond Scam involving Treasury Bond Auction of March 2016.

The request came after the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) informed the court that investigations into the Rs. 51.98 billion financial irregularities in the 2nd Central Bank bond issue against 11 suspects named in the case have been concluded.

Coordinating Officer of Attorney General, State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne announced this a short while ago.

