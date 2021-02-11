Another 567 recover from coronavirus

February 11, 2021   05:02 pm

The Ministry of Health says that another 567 patients who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and discharged from the hospital within the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country to 66,211.

A total of 72,174 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Sri Lanka so far while 5,588 of them are currently under medical care.

Sri Lanka’s death toll due to the virus stands at 375.

