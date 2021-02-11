SCAT Airlines operates inaugural flight to Mattala

-

Kazakhstan-based SCAT Airlines operated its inaugural flight to the Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport (MRIA) today.

The Boeing 757-200 (DV 5056) arrived at the MRIA at 9.30 a.m. today (11) with 231 passengers onboard from Almaty, Kazakhstan.

SCAT Airlines is scheduled to operate weekly flights every Thursday and is expected to continue till April.

SCAT Airline is an airline with its head office on the property of Shymkent Airport in Shymkent, Kazakhstan. It operates services to all of the major cities of Kazakhstan and to neighbouring countries.