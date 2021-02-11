COVID-19 figures up by 536 new positive cases

-

Sri Lanka’s confirmed COVID-19 cases count saw an uptick today (February 11) as 536 more persons were tested positive for the virus.

With the new development, total novel coronavirus cases detected in the country have increased to 72,710.

As per statistics, 6,124 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres.

However, 66,211 persons who were infected with the virus have so far been discharged upon returning to health.

In the meantime, the death toll from the virus outbreak stands at 375.