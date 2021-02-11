Veteran actor Jayalal Rohana passes away at 56

-

Veteran actor Jayalal Rohana has passed away while receiving treatment at the Ragama Hospital, the Hospital Director confirmed.

He had been 56 years old when he passed away this evening (February 11).

Jayalal Rohana, known for his versatile acting, has also made great contributions to the Sri Lankan entertainment industry as a theater director, writer, makeup artist, and radio play writer.

He is well known for his works such as television drama ‘Isuruyogaya’, and films ‘Ayoma’, ‘Sinhawalokanaya’.