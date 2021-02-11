939 coronavirus cases reported today

-

Sri Lanka’s confirmed COVID-19 infections count saw another uptick today (February 11) as 404 more persons were tested positive for the virus.

The country has registered 939 positive cases of novel coronavirus within the day.

Following today’s development, total COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country have soared to 73,116.

Reports revealed that 66,211 persons who were previously infected with the virus have made complete recoveries to date.

In the meantime, 6,526 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centers.