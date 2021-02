-

A minor earth tremor has been felt in the area of Ekiriya in Central Province early this morning (February 12).

Chairman of Geological Survey and Mines Bureau (GSMB) Mr Anura Walpola said the incident took place at around 4.53 am.

The tremor has been measured less than 1 on the Richter scale.

According to Ada Derana correspondent minor earth tremors have been felt in this area on two previous occasions.