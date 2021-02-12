Few showers expected in Eastern, Uva provinces

-

The Department of Meteorology says a few showers can be expected in Eastern and Uva provinces today (February 12).

However, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

Misty conditions can be expected in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

Sea areas:

Few showers will occur in the sea area extending from Trincomalee to Batticaloa.

Winds will be north-easterly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph in the deep and shallow sea area off the coast extending from Colombo to Puttalam and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Puttalam and from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.