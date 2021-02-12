COPE meeting on Sri Lanka Cricket halted midway

-

The meeting of Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) with Sri Lanka Cricket has been halted midway.

Sri Lanka Cricket was summoned before COPE last evening (February 11).

However, chairman of COPE Prof. Charitha Herath decided to adjourn the meeting as the Sri Lanka Cricket’s officials had come unprepared for the audit inquiries.

The Auditor General’s report on the 2017 and 2018 financial years of SLC and its performance was scheduled to be reviewed at the committee meeting.

Accordingly, Sri Lanka Cricket’s officials have been directed to be ready for the inquiry within a month.

During the meeting, the COPE chairman noted that various issued have emerged due to the irregular financial management of Sri Lanka Cricket.