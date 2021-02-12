Japan to support humanitarian demining activities in north

February 12, 2021   11:23 am

The Government of Japan has provided a total sum of USD 620,379 (approx. Rs. 115 million) to Skavita Humanitarian Assistance and Relief Project (SHARP) for humanitarian demining activities in Northern Sri Lanka.

The grant contract was signed yesterday (February 11) at the Ambassador’s Residence in Colombo, between Mr. SUGIYAMA Akira, Ambassador of Japan and Lt Col (Retd) Mr. V.S.M. Jayawardhana, Programme Manager of SHARP, the Embassy of Japan in Colombo said.

The Government of Sri Lanka aims to achieve “A Mine Impact Free Sri Lanka” within a few years and become the next mine impact free country in the world. Towards this endeavour, Japan has been a major donor in mine clearance in the country since 2002.

The Government of Japan is SHARP’s primary donor and has provided necessary funding for mine clearance since its inception in 2016 when its first program was launched in Kilinochchi.

Subsequently, SHARP cleared more than 1.5 km2 of mine field through funds disbursed from Japan’s Grassroots Human Security Project (GGP). Japan has provided financial assistance amounting to US$ 38.8 million to SHARP and to the other three demining NGOs currently operational in Sri Lanka.

The project is expected to contribute to the efforts of the Government of Sri Lanka in ensuring that mine-contaminated areas are safe, enabling resettlement of displaced people and enhancing their livelihoods directly or indirectly in Kilinochchi and Mullaitivu districts.

