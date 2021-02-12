-

Information pertaining to fraudulent activities carried out online concurrent to the Valentine’s Day have been received, says Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana.

He urged the members of the public not to fall victim to such scams.

In a statement, the police spokesperson requested the public not to be deceived by text messages or messages via social media accounts asking them to make cash deposits to a delivery service in order to receive a gift sent by their loved ones.

Meanwhile, the police announced that all gatherings in view of Valentine’s Day will not be allowed this year in a bid to prevent transmission of COVID-19. Legal actions will be sought against those who violate the regulations, the police noted further.