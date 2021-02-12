Over Rs. 16 billion allocated to purchase paddy for Maha Season

-

The government will purchase 300,000 metric tons of paddy harvest from the farmers through the Paddy Marketing Board (PMB), says the Ministry of Finance.

Purchasing paddy harvest for the Maha Season of 2020-2021 is currently underway, the ministry said in a media release issued yesterday (February 11).

The Treasury has allocated more than Rs 16 billion for this purpose, the statement read further.

Finance Ministry said the sum paid for Samba and Kiri Samba paddy will be increased by Rs. 2 per kilo from this season.

The government accordingly plans to purchase Keeri Samba and Samba with moisture content of 14% at Rs. 52 per kilo. Nadu and other varieties of paddy with the same moisture content will be purchased at Rs. 50 per kilo.

Meanwhile, Keeri Samba or Samba with higher or lower moisture content of 14% will be purchased by the government for Rs. 46 per kilo. Nadu and other varieties of paddy with the same moisture content will be purchased for Rs. 44 per kilo, the Finance Ministry said further.