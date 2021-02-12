CSEs ASPI posts record single-day jump

CSEs ASPI posts record single-day jump

February 12, 2021   03:42 pm

-

The All Share Price Index (ASPI) of the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) today recorded its highest daily points gain in history. 

The ASPI gained 387.19 points compared to the previous day as the index closed at 7985.00 today when trading ended.

This is a gain of 5.10% from the previous day.

The previous highest daily points gain was recorded on January 22, 2021 when the ASPI gained 332.18 points.

The Colombo Stock Exchange’s turnover for the day was Rs. 5.17 billion.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories