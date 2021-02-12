-

The All Share Price Index (ASPI) of the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) today recorded its highest daily points gain in history.

The ASPI gained 387.19 points compared to the previous day as the index closed at 7985.00 today when trading ended.

This is a gain of 5.10% from the previous day.

The previous highest daily points gain was recorded on January 22, 2021 when the ASPI gained 332.18 points.

The Colombo Stock Exchange’s turnover for the day was Rs. 5.17 billion.