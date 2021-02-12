Teacher ordered to recompense student after slap leads to hearing loss

-

Supreme Court has ordered a teacher of a school in Matara to recompense a student who lost the hearing ability after being slapped by him in 2017.

The teacher in question, Jayantha Premakumara Siriwardhane, had been in charge of discipline at Puhuwella Central College in Matara.

He has been ordered to pay a compensation of Rs. 150,000.

Ruling that the incident is a serious violation of fundamental rights of the student, the Supreme Court also ordered the State to pay a compensation of Rs. 500,000 to the 15-year-old.

The aggrieved party had filed a petition with the Supreme Court, seeking a verdict which states fundamental rights of the student were violated by the teacher who slapped him on the 13th of February in 2017, leading to loss of hearing.