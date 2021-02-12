Teacher ordered to recompense student after slap leads to hearing loss

Teacher ordered to recompense student after slap leads to hearing loss

February 12, 2021   04:11 pm

-

Supreme Court has ordered a teacher of a school in Matara to recompense a student who lost the hearing ability after being slapped by him in 2017.

The teacher in question, Jayantha Premakumara Siriwardhane, had been in charge of discipline at Puhuwella Central College in Matara.

He has been ordered to pay a compensation of Rs. 150,000.

Ruling that the incident is a serious violation of fundamental rights of the student, the Supreme Court also ordered the State to pay a compensation of Rs. 500,000 to the 15-year-old. 

The aggrieved party had filed a petition with the Supreme Court, seeking a verdict which states fundamental rights of the student were violated by the teacher who slapped him on the 13th of February in 2017, leading to loss of hearing.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories