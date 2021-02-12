Covid-19: another 528 persons test positive

February 12, 2021   06:41 pm

Sri Lanka reported 528 new infections of the novel coronavirus today (08), Army Commander General Shavendra Silva confirmed.

Accordingly, the total count of Covid-19 cases reported in the country reached 73,644.

According to the Health Ministry’s data, the total number of recoveries in Sri Lanka has reached 66,984.

However, 6,281 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centers located across the island.

Meanwhile the death toll due to the virus in the country stands at 379.

