Deegawapiya Aruna trust fund launched under patronage of President, PM

The ‘Deegawapiya Trust Fund’ launching ceremony was held under the patronage of His Excellency the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Minister PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, at the Sri Sambodhi Viharaya in Colombo today (February 12).

Inaugurating the project mooted for fund raising, President Rajapaksa also launched the "www.deegawapiya.lk", the official web site instituted to carry Deegawapiya Stupa restoration updates, during the session, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The much-needed contributions for ‘Deegawapiya Stupa’ restoration process will thus be generated through the fund-raising project and the deposits would be managed under the ‘Deegawapiya Trust Fund’ with complete transparency.

The restoration process will continue with the support of the armed forces and the Civil Security Department’s force (CSD) under the directives of Secretary of Ministry of Defence and the State Ministry of National Security, Home Affairs and Disaster Management and Chairperson of ‘Archaeological Heritage Management Presidential Task Force’ (PTF) for Eastern Province, Gen. Kamal Gunaratne (Retd).

Opportunity is now available for sponsors and devotees based in the country and overseas to deposit their noble contributions through a ‘QR’ code depicted in the website accordingly, the Defence Ministry said further.

Deegawapiya Buddhist temple and the site with archaeological significance, whose history dates back to the 3rd century BCE, is also renowned as one of the sacred religious sites among the sixteen places of worship.

Seeing its dilapidated status due to lack of attention for a prolonged period, Deegawapiya temple Chief Prelate Ven. Mahaoya Sobitha Thero brought the need of Deegawapiya Stupa restoration process to the notice of the President Rajapaksa with a view to renovate the Stupa for veneration.

Defence Secretary has pledged this mammoth task would be completed within three years through an uninterrupted process while addressing the gathering at the ceremony, the statement added.

Symbolizing the receipt of generous donations, President Rajapaksa received the cheques from a large gathering of contributors including Ven. Maha Sanga, Tri Services, Police and state and private institutions and donors during the ceremony.

Meanwhile, devotees and donors also pledged their noble contributions for the various constructions associated with the Stupa restoration, during the session.

The ceremony proceedings were propelled following the observance of religious performances and a brief introduction delivered by Asgiri Chapter Anunayaka Most Ven. Wendaruwe Upali Thero.