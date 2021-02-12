Confirmed Covid-19 cases count tops 74,000

-

Sri Lanka’s confirmed COVID-19 infections count crossed the 74,000-mark today (February 12) as 412 more persons were tested positive for the virus.

Following the new development, total COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country have soared to 74,056.

The Department of Government said Sri Lanka has registered 940 new infections within the day.

Reportedly, 932 of them have been identified as close contacts of earlier cases linked to the Peliyagoda cluster. Four others were confirmed from the Prison cluster. The remaining four are reportedly arrivals from the United Arab Emirates.

According to the Epidemiology Unit, 773 more persons who were previously infected with the virus were discharged from hospitals today upon returning to health. Thereby, the country’s recoveries tally reached 66,984.

In the meantime, 6,693 active cases are still under medical care at multiple hospitals and treatment centres.

The death toll from the virus outbreak meanwhile stands at 379.