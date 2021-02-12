Sri Lanka confirms 05 new Covid-19 deaths

-

Five new Covid-19 related fatalities have been reported in Sri Lanka, Director-General of Health Services confirmed.

The new development has pushed the death toll from the virus outbreak to 384.

Department of Government Information said one of the victims is a 63-year-old man from Kotagala area. He had been transferred to the Nuwara-Eliya District Hospital from Kotagala Hospital after testing positive for the virus. He fell victim to acute Covid-19 pneumonia on February 09.

The second victim, identified as a 79-year-old man from Matugama area, had passed away yesterday (February 11) at the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital. He was transferred from Nagoda General Hospital in Kalutara upon testing positive for novel coronavirus. The cause of death was recorded as Covid-19 pneumonia and kidney failure.

In the meantime, a 69-year-old man who was residing in Kotahena area also died yesterday (February 11). He had been transferred from a private hospital in Colombo to Mulleriyawa Base Hospital. He has succumbed to Covid-19 pneumonia, acute diabetes and high blood pressure.

Another man, aged 59 years, died while receiving treatment at the National Hospital for Respiratory Diseases in Welisara on February 05. The cause of death was reported as lung disease, Covid-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure.

The last victim is reportedly a 49-year-old from Colombo 12 area. He was also under medical care at the National Hospital for Respiratory Diseases in Welisara at the time of his death n January 28. He has fallen victim to Covid-19 pneumonia and lung disease, the Government Information Department said further.