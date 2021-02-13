-

Blood samples have been taken from the mother and sister of the notorious Sri Lankan underworld figure Madduma Lasantha Chandana Perera alias ‘Angoda Lokka’, who is believed to have died in India.

Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said the DNA extracted from the blood samples will be sent to Indian authorities soon.

National Investigation Agency of India recently requested Sri Lankan authorities to submit a DNA sample of one of the closest relatives of Angoda Lokka in order to confirm his identity.

Subsequently, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had sought the court for permission to obtain blood samples from the mother and sister of ‘Angoda Lokka’.

In September last year, it was reported that a person alleged to be the fugitive gangster ‘Angoda Lokka’ had died of a heart attack on the night of July 03.

Indian investigators had stressed that there had been no foul play involved in his death.

According to reports, ‘Angoda Lokka’ had lived in Coimbatore under the assumed identity of Pradeep Sigh for around two years. He had possessed an Aadhaar card in the name of Pradeep Singh which he managed to obtain with the help of two persons D. Sivakamasundari, an advocate of Madurai, and her friend S. Dyaneswaran from Erode.

‘Angoda Lokka’ was one of the main accused in the gunfire attack on a prisoner transport vehicle which killed seven inmates including a gang leader alias ‘Samayang’ in February 2017. The incident took place at Ethanamadala in Kalutara while the bus was on its way to Kalutara Courts Complex.

Investigations have uncovered that multiple individuals had aided and abetted the shooting. Twenty-one persons were taken into custody on several occasions for interrogations.

Two suspects involved in the attack are currently hiding in a foreign country, DIG Rohana said further.

Reportedly, the Interpol has issued Red Notice on the duo, identified as Dinamulla Kankanamge Naleen Chathuranga alias ‘Ladiya’ and Asantha Kumara Herath alias ‘Latty’.