Govt. should not be discouraged by baseless allegations  Maha Sangha

Senior Buddhist monks have stressed that the government should not be discouraged by the baseless allegations and insults levelled against his administration, says the President’s Media Division (PMD).

Asgiri Anunayake Wendaruwe Upali Anunayake Thero and Kotte Kalyani Samagari Sangha Sabha Anunayake Most Ven. Rahula Thero and other senior Buddhist monks have expressed their views on the current situation of the country at the Buddhist Advisory Council held at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (February 12).

They have said that they would never be discouraged by the baseless allegations and insults leveled against the administration of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa by various parties.

Further, they have asked the President to continue ruling the remaining three and a half years left in his tenure dedicating his knowledge and intelligence for the betterment of the country, the PMD added.

They have assured the President the unwavering support of all the monks on this journey in making Sri Lanka a prosperous country.