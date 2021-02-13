Another group of Kazakhstani tourists arrive in Sri Lanka

Another group of Kazakhstani tourists arrive in Sri Lanka

February 13, 2021   07:25 pm

-

Third group of tourists from Kazakhstan has arrived in Sri Lanka this morning (February 13).

Ada Derana correspondent said a flight (KC 565) with 187 Kazakhstani nationals aboard touched down at Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport at around 11.20 am.

In the meantime, another group of tourists from Kazakhstan who previous arrived on the island are set to return to their motherland tonight upon completion of the tour.

The first group of Kazakhstani tourists reached Sri Lanka last Saturday (February 06) in an Air Astana flight.

Air Astana, the flag carrier of Kazakhstan, is operating weekly flight every Saturday and expects to continue until April, while SCAT Airlines of Kazakhstan operates weekly flights every Thursday until April.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories