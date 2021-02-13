Another group of Kazakhstani tourists arrive in Sri Lanka

-

Third group of tourists from Kazakhstan has arrived in Sri Lanka this morning (February 13).

Ada Derana correspondent said a flight (KC 565) with 187 Kazakhstani nationals aboard touched down at Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport at around 11.20 am.

In the meantime, another group of tourists from Kazakhstan who previous arrived on the island are set to return to their motherland tonight upon completion of the tour.

The first group of Kazakhstani tourists reached Sri Lanka last Saturday (February 06) in an Air Astana flight.

Air Astana, the flag carrier of Kazakhstan, is operating weekly flight every Saturday and expects to continue until April, while SCAT Airlines of Kazakhstan operates weekly flights every Thursday until April.