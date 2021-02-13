Coronavirus: 796 new positive cases within the day

-

Sri Lanka has registered 368 more positive cases of Covid-19 today (February 13), the Ministry of Health confirmed.

Thereby, Sri Lanka has detected 796 new positive cases of COVID-19 within the day.

As per statistics, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed so far in the country now stands at 74,852.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 67,831 earlier today, as 847 more patients regained health.

However, 6,637 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centers located across the island.

Total lives claimed by the pandemic outbreak sits at 384 at present.